Is Outlander new tonight on Starz with season 7 episode 8?

Is Outlander new tonight on Starz? Are we on the cusp of getting into some really great stuff when it comes to season 7 episode 8?

We don’t think that it comes as much of a surprise that there is going to be a huge desire for more of the show based on what we just saw. Think about it for a moment! Not only did the end of episode 7 feature Jamie Fraser with his life very-much on the line, there is also an additional threat now posed by Rob Cameron. In the show’s present-day storyline he has taken Jemmy and seemingly, the two are off to the past. Are they really there? That’s something that we still need answers on and we know already that a timeline can be a particularly fickle thing to figure out.

The one thing that we do know for now is that unfortunately, you will be waiting an extra week in order to see episode 8, otherwise known as the midseason finale. The title for the next installment is “Turning Points,” and in a lot of ways, we do think that this tends to speak for itself.

Want to learn a little bit more now all about what the future holds? Then go ahead and check out, if you haven’t already, the season 7 episode 8 synopsis below:

Jamie fights in the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga. Roger and Brianna search for Jemmy.

If you thought that the cliffhanger we got last week was rough, just remember this — there is likely to be a huge one leading into season 7 part 2! After all, there is no return date on that, and our hope at the moment is that we’re going to be able to check it out at some point when we get around to 2024. (Personally, the earlier in the year it is, the happier we are going to be.)

