Outlander season 7 episode 8 return date: Why the long wait?

For those of you who have not heard the news for whatever reason, you are going to be stuck waiting for a little while to see Outlander season 7 episode 8. How long are we talking here? Well, think in terms of Friday, August 11.

We certainly understand that on one level, the idea of this may feel somewhat baffling and understandably so. Just remember for a moment that episode 8 is the final episode before the show goes on its midseason break, and we’re also coming off of one of the biggest cliffhangers of the season!

So why in the world would you do this? Well, first and foremost, let’s not sit here and pretend that it is something that is new or altogether revolutionary. Outlander has done hiatuses like this before — heck, it’s even done them close to finales before! If you are a regular Starz viewer, then you know that it happens for other shows fairly often, as well. It could be a move to retain subscribers longer, or to just space out some of their programming a little bit. They actually do have a lot on the air at the moment, given that there are also episodes of Heels and Hightown airing at this moment, also.

What we are trying to do here in the end is remind you that if something like this happens when it comes to the second half of Outlander season 7, you cannot view it as some sort of eye-popping surprise. It will more than likely happen with the eighth and final season, as well.

If there is any silver lining to this, it’s that it makes the midseason break a little bit shorter … and maybe it also helps some people to catch up.

