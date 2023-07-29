Outlander season 7 episode 7: The Rob Cameron decision

Coming out of Outlander season 7 episode 7, we feel like the disdain for Rob Cameron is pretty darn universal. How can it not be? This is someone who rooted through Roger and Bree’s letters, learned about time-travel, and at the end of it all took Jemmy! Now, Richard Rankin’s character is making it his quest to find him, but doing so is not going to prove to be altogether easy.

So what are we meant to feel about these events after the fact? Speaking to Parade, author Diana Gabaldon had the following to say about Rob’s actions, but also a pretty obvious mistake that Roger and Bree made when it comes to ever trusting him in the first place:

“Rob’s a wrong-un, no doubt about it … All other considerations aside, actions do indeed speak louder than words, and while Bree was (quite reasonably) not a Rob fan to begin with, she and Roger really should have had more reservations about him. (He’s really smarmy, too—great acting!)”

So why didn’t they? This is a fascinating question, but we honestly don’t believe that the answer to it is all that complicated. Just think about it like this for a moment: After everything that the two of them have gone through, we could see them almost overcorrecting in their thinking that not every person is necessarily bad or wicked. They want to be able to trust people, and with that, they probably tried to give Rob the benefit of the doubt.

Of course, we personally think the biggest red flag here was when he made the decision to show up for dinner unannounced. Shouldn’t that have told you almost right away that something is a little bit off-kilter about this guy? Maybe, but like we said, Roger and Bree were probably trying to be understanding. Also, it may be hard to connect to people in general in this time after being gone for a while.

