Outlander season 7 episode 8 promo: Will Jamie Fraser survive?

As we move into Outlander season 7 on Starz next week, let’s go ahead and ask the all-important question: What is happening to Jamie? Is he going to be okay, and actually survive that big cliffhanger?

Well, at the moment, let’s just say that we more than understand any and all concern that is out there about the character’s future. Just think about that scene at the end of episode 7 with his body on the ground! We now are in a spot where we have to see how he’s going to be saved, and the folks at the network did a pretty smart thing in keeping Sam Heughan’s character out of the promo. If nothing else, they want to carry on the questions here for as long as humanly possible.

We saw at the end of the preview Claire potentially having to fight to save her own life, and we do tend to think that she’s also going to have to fight for Jamie’s. This is one of the most beautiful things about this show a lot of the time, as we have a real tendency to see these characters need to save each other time and time again. They do also always found a way to make each rescue feel interesting and different.

As for what else the promo showed off, it looks like there’s a romantic moment ahead for Rachel and Young Ian! Not only that, but we’re going to be seeing Roger try his best to find Jemmy after what happened with Rob Cameron. We know that he’ll stop at nothing for the sake of helping his son … but this is not going to be an easy thing to do in these circumstances.

On the other side of this episode (which doesn’t air for two weeks), we’re going to have a long hiatus … don’t be surprised if there is another big cliffhanger.

