Outlander season 7 episode 8 return date: The last one of 2023

As we prepare for Outlander season 7 episode 8 to arrive on Starz, there are so many different things we can say.

First and foremost, though, does anyone else feel like the entirety of the season so far blew by? It really feels like the premiere was just a few weeks ago! Not, there are only nineteen episodes remaining in the entire series, and that includes nine more the rest of this season.

Unfortunately, for some of those, you are going to be waiting a good while. There is no installment coming on the network next week (August 4). Instead, the plan here for “Turning Points,” a.k.a. the midseason finale, to air on Friday, August 11. Following this episode, you will have a hiatus that lasts for the rest of the year, and there is no clear indication as to when the second half is going to air. Given that season 8 is being delayed at present due to the WGA strike, the network may elect to hold onto some of these episodes for a while. It would also help the rest of their schedule, which could eventually become barren if this strike + the SAG-AFTRA one go on for a long period of time.

So what is Outlander season 7 episode 8 going to bring you insofar as story goes? For more on that, just check out the synopsis below:

Jamie fights in the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga. Roger and Brianna search for Jemmy.

It goes without saying, but there is probably going to be some sort of huge cliffhanger that comes in the aftermath of what transpires here. Why wouldn’t there? Given that we’ve reached such an important part of the series, we don’t think that the writers will have tied together all of the loose ends. They want to leave you discussing things, even if you are aware of certain events from the books.

