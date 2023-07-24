Outlander season 8: An interesting tease on the ending…

As many of you out there know at this point, Outlander season 8 is going to be the end of the series. It’s still something we’re trying to wrap our head around, given that this show has been such an institution for Starz. How can they be happy that we’re saying goodbye to it at this point?

Well, one of the interesting things about the ending to the show at this point is that it’s not going to conclude the same way as the Diana Gabaldon books. That has already been noted. It is obviously ending earlier, for starters, and we don’t think anyone involved in the show wants to step on what the author is doing. Some discussions have been had, and there are some who know about the ending already.

So who are they? Well, this does seem to be a need-to-know basis. When someone asked Diana Gabaldon on Twitter today why Caitriona Balfe does not know the ending when Sam Heughan does, she had a really interesting response:

There was no reason [for her] to. There was a reason [EP Ronald D. Moore] and Sam should have known.

What in the world does that mean? This is probably one of those things that will make a lot of sense once we see the ending to both the books and the show. Could it have to do with Jamie’s ghost? That’s possible, but we could all speculate on it and be in no way closer to the truth. That is just a big part of where we are at this given moment in time.

All we know is that Diana always tends to do things for a reason, and whatever she has said about the ending is likely to make a few things make greater sense down the line. We can’t wait to hear more stories after the fact.

