Outlander season 7 episode 7: Sam Heughan, cast set the stage

As many of you out there are most likely aware at this point, Outlander season 7 episode 7 is going to be airing on Starz this Friday — and obviously, this one is going to be rather pivotal. What happens here will carry over into the final one for the calendar year and in the past, we are also on the precipice of war.

So what is it that we can say about that? Well, let’s just say that it’s somewhat complicated, but there are some very dramatic times ahead!

If you head over here, you can see a new video from Starz that features Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and many other cast members talking through what they worked on over the course of this episode. Sam talks in particular about working with Barry O’Connor as Daniel Morgan, someone who could even be a potential friend for Jamie Fraser. We do think that the Highlander has an innate ability to read who he can trust and who he can’t, and that is what makes him such an interesting person to watch. We think that he reads Daniel rather well, and the two could end up being a major component in ensuring the battle has a desired result. (Sam also joked about not being used to working with someone who was physically taller than him — a rare occurrence!)

Meanwhile, at the end of the video you also hear more from Rankin about the arrival of Buck MacKenzie in the present-day story. There is a new actor playing the role this time around, which we suppose was due to Graham McTavish being rather busy on The Witcher at that time. There is an opportunity for Roger to face his past in a couple of interesting ways.

Beyond just that, should this be another way for him to better understand the rules of time-travel? We already have a feeling this will be a huge part of what’s to come…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander season 7 episode 7

Where do you think the story will go for Jamie and some other characters moving into Outlander season 7 soon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







