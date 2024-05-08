Doctor Who season 14: Who are Ruby’s parents? The plan

Who are Ruby Sunday’s parents? This will be a big question at the heart of Doctor Who season 14 and rest assured, at some point you will have more info.

So when is that? It’s possible that it will be the finale; or, it could trickle out further into season 15. The new era already has a two-season commitment from BBC One and Disney+, so there should not be any real concern that Ruby’s parentage will be left out in the cold.

Speaking on this all-important subject to Screen Rant, executive producer Russell T. Davies explains a little bit further just what some of his plans really are in regards to this character:

It’s a new one for me to actually bring a companion with such a strong story. We’ve always had great characters, and we’ve always been blessed with the greatest of actors, but the TARDIS with the Doctor tends to be the start of their journey. Actually, Ruby’s story has been going on since she was born, and we’ve seen this. We’ve seen a baby abandoned on a church doorstep in the snow on Christmas Eve.

…Answers are coming, don’t worry. I’m not going to do that vague science fiction thing of going, “Oh, we might find out one day…” Big answers are on their way. Shocking answers.

If we had it our way personally, it would be nice for there to be some answers to the mystery in season 14 and from there, season 15 can be about the fallout. After all, if Ruby’s parents are somewhat nefarious for one reason or another, it feels like this would be a fantastic thing to explore on the show — but we will just have to wait and see on that!

