The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Who visits Charity Lawson?

As we prepare to see The Bachelorette episode 7 on ABC this weekend, why not share a new preview all about its biggest mystery? Or, is this really a mystery at all?

If you saw some of the previews that are out there for overnight dates already, then you know that Charity Lawson and her final three of Dotun, Joey, and Xavier are all in Fiji. However, we also know that she’s going to be visited by someone else — a guy who is “not supposed to be there.”

Over at Shadow and Act, there is a new preview that further sets the stage for this particular reunion, as Charity seems rather shocked to see this person there. With that being said, are we shocked? Not exactly, especially since we think this person is Aaron B. fresh off of his elimination.

We don’t think that this is going to come as some sort of huge curveball, all things considered. Just remember for a moment what we have learned already! Aaron clearly has a lot of feelings for Charity and beyond just that, he is also someone who was shocked to be eliminated on this past episode. It was also clear just from watching him alone that he was not done trying to fight for this relationship, especially since Charity indicated to him that she still not sure if sending him out was the right decision. There were a lot of potentially-mixed signals that could make Aaron want to show back up.

The only thing that is somewhat funny about this preview is the notion that Charity is somewhat undecided as to what she wants to do from here, which is something that we just frankly do not believe. We think personally that Dotun is far and away her favorite — she may have some indecision, but her chemistry with him is just so much more than either of the other guys remaining.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

