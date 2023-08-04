Outlander season 7 episode 8 return date: Worth the wait?

As many of you may be painfully aware at this particular moment in time, we are going to be waiting a good while still to see Outlander season 7 episode 8 arrive over on Starz. Would it be great if it turned up earlier? Sure, but we know already that this is not exactly going to happen.

As for the reason why … well, we’ve spelled some of this out already. Starz has a tendency to do one-week breaks for a lot of their shows right in the middle of their seasons, so there is not necessarily anything about this that feels altogether atypical or outside the norm. There is a silver lining here in the drama will still be on the same night as the premiere of Men in Kilts, which tends to make it a lot more of a seamless experience, no?

Well, as much as the wait may stink for a lot of people out there, we do tend to think that the folks at the network have saved one of the best episodes for last. Just think about what is coming up here!

In the present – Well, Roger may not stay in the present for long, as he will be desperate to find Jemmy after he was seemingly taken by Rob Cameron into the past. We don’t want to make many big-time judgments as of yet, but there are a lot of layers to this metaphorical onion that are worth checking out.

In the past – Just go ahead and remember here that Jamie’s life is in danger — or, at the very least, it appears as though it is amidst the battle. While we don’t think this show is going to write out Sam Heughan, we understand wanting to give us some drama!

