Outlander season 7 episode 8 spoilers: Saving Jemmy?

While we undergo a long wait to see Outlander season 7 episode 8 on Starz, we know at this point what the priority is. Doesn’t it have to be making sure that Jemmy is okay? There’s almost no other way around that!

The biggest reason we focus on this is simply because the resolution to the other cliffhanger, at least at present, feels a little more obvious. It is hard to envision a scenario in which we see the Starz series opt to do away with Jamie Fraser, even if his life is in a certain degree of jeopardy. With that in mind, we’re not going to spend all that much time being worried about him. We will cast a little bit more of our attention elsewhere.

For Jemmy, the #1 problem is simply who he is with. How much do we really know about Rob Cameron? There is danger that comes with what he has learned about time-travel but in the end, he could be a problem no matter where he is. Of course, figuring out if he’s in the past or present is something that only Roger or Bree could figure out now, and it seems as though Roger is going to take the lead while Bree looks after Mandy.

How dramatic are things going to get here? In a word, very. This is not an ideal time in the slightest for Roger to be going back to the past, and for a number of different reasons. We know already with time-travel that there is a never a guarantee that you are going to make your way back after the fact, and this has to be something that lives very much within his head. Also, add to this the fact that the Revolutionary War is now in full swing so if he arrives in that era, he is certainly no safe — let alone Rob or his son.

In the end, there’s also no guarantee that episode 8 even resolves this story. We would just say to be prepared for anything…

Related – Get some other news regarding Outlander season 7 episode 8 now

What do you think we are going to see in regards to Jemmy on Outlander season 7 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







