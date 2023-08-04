Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The HoH’s current target (day 2)

As we start to near the end of the day for day 2 in the Big Brother 25 house, why not go ahead and discuss targets for a moment?

First things first, though, a quick little recap of events. Reilly won the first Head of Household earlier in the day, and she clearly wants to make it a stress-free week where she doesn’t have to worry that much about making other enemies. Jared, Cory, Kirsten, and Felicia were all nominated because of those competitions — she just has the power to take two of them off and then figure out what she wants to do after the fact.

So what are some of her plans at the moment? It’s felt pretty clear for a while that she wants to save Felicia from being on the block, and she wants to work with her and Cirie on some level. Meanwhile, Jared made a pretty solid pitch of loyalty to her, despite also saying at one point that he was going to share with her a secret — the Phalanx Five alliance that she was also a part of. (Some secret, right?) Jared is one of the messier players right now; Cirie has already chastised him for talking about her and Felicia as allies to just about everyone. Basically, he’s doing a really bad job of hiding allegiances.

(Speaking of hiding allegiances, Reilly needs to work on making her deal with Jag a little less obvious. They’re basically already a final 2 and she’s told everyone how much she values him.)

The target for now is Kirsten and we get it — there aren’t too many people in the game willing to fight for her, as she’s spread info around and played way too hard, way too fast. Cory is the backup target, and right now the HoH does not want to consider a replacement nominee. She can figure that out after the Veto.

We expect nominations to happen tomorrow. We will see what happens after the fact!

What do you think about Reilly’s plan at the moment within the Big Brother 25 house?

