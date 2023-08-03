Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: A major house split?

While the Big Brother 25 live feeds are currently down for what we assume to be the Head of Household Competition, why not talk alliances? After all, it does appear as though we are at a pretty intriguing spot within the game already!

We knew that we had a lot of people this season who were eager to play, and the presence of Cirie Fields is a game-changer. What we’re also seeing so far is that age / life experience is somewhat of a defining factor. People are relating to others that they know and understand.

For now, here’s some of what we can say.

The older players – Cirie and Felicia are super-close already, and they have some inroads with Izzy, who Cirie needs to keep close since she knows that Jared is her son. Meanwhile, Hisam has gravitated more towards them already. Cirie thinks that Bowie can be useful for her game. Felicia seems to like Cameron (who is a big younger, but is a parent and has similar life experiences being in the military), but at the same time, Cirie is unsure about him.

The younger group – Yesterday we spoke about Kirsten, Matt, Reilly, Luke, and Jared, and on some level that’s still out there. Yet, we don’t know how seriously we should take it. Jared can move between sides thanks to his mom. Meanwhile, Reilly and Jag seem really close already and could be a fun twosome to watch most of the season. Blue has some inroads within this group already, and we think that America fits in so much better here.

If we had to say right now, the nominee most in danger is Cory just because Cirie’s onto him … but Kirsten is talking too much and already has a lot of people wary. For now, we’re not concerned about either Felicia or Jared.

What do you think will happen on Big Brother 25 over the coming days?

Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

