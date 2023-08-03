Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who are the first four nominees?

Tonight on the Big Brother 25 premiere we ended up seeing a number of twists, with the biggest one being a competition to determine nominees.

So how did it work? Well, each different “multiverse” had a separate competition with four people who took part in them. The four losers (or, last-place finishers) ended up being the nominees for the week. Some people are going to be in danger sooner rather than later here.

So who are the four people? Let’s get into that a little bit further now…

Scrambleverse – Bowie Jane, Jared, America, and Mecole took part in a puzzle here, and Jared ended up finishing in last.

Humiliverse – Matt, Blue, Kirsten, and Hisam had to literally take part in a competition about kicking themselves in the butt. Pretty on-brand for this show, no? Kirsten finished last, and she is nominated.

Comicverse – Cameron, Felicia, Izzy, and Jag. This was really fast. Felicia ended up losing, and not getting goo all over herself.

Scaryverse – Finally, Cory not only lost this challenge, but was dragged away. Where is he? Somewhere called the Nether Region, which we imagine has to be somewhat different from what we get in Minecraft. Anyway, We still think that Cory is nominated, but he may be at a big disadvantage if he is gone for some lengthy amount of time and ends up missing the first part of the game. that is, after all, where a lot of early bonds and relationships do end up forming.

There will be a Power of Veto this weekend and a good bit more after that, so at least a part of the game coming up will be similar.

What did you think about the first four nominees on the Big Brother 25 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

