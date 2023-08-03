Big Brother 25: Cirie Fields becomes 17th houseguest!

Throughout most of the Big Brother 25 premiere, we were waiting for the final shoe to drop. That came courtesy of Cirie Fields.

Leading up to the premiere tonight, there were rumors that the legendary Survivor player would be coming back into the game. As it turns out, that was 100% the case! She was waiting inside for everyone as the competitions wrapped and with that, she becomes the 17th player in the game.

How crazy is this? Very, and for a number of different reasons. For starters, her son Jared is still in the game! He is nominated, and that does create a really interesting dynamic. She probably will not want anyone to get rid of her son, but will she tell anyone that the two are related? We have a hard time thinking so, and we didn’t see a reaction that suggested either one of them was going to spill the beans.

The good news for Cirie is that as far as we can tell, she is immune for the first week and can’t be evicted. That offers her up a chance to try and build relationships with the people who are not her son in the game.

As for the possibility of an 18th houseguest…

Well, it has been pointed out that there were apparently 18 beds in the house tour, so it is possible that someone else could be coming. However, there was no mention of it tonight and if another person comes, it could be after an eviction. Do you even need all of the beds at that point? For now, we’re just excited for Cirie and what she could add to the game.

