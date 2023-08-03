Outlander season 7 episode 8 return date: Starz’s plan

The wait for Outlander season 7 episode 8 is going to be frustrating for a lot of people out there — let’s just make that clear now.

What’s the reason for that? Well, we don’t really think it is actually all that hard for anyone out there to figure out. Why wouldn’t it be frustrating? We were left off on this huge, mind-altering cliffhanger and yet, we now have a wait for an additional week to see what’s ahead here.

Is Jamie Fraser going to be okay? Well, we’re cautiously optimistic that he will be, given that there is nothing in the source material that suggests he is about to kick the bucket.

If you are wondering why Starz has decided on this rather-inconvenient hiatus, the only good answer that we can give you is that beyond just wanting to stretch out the season, they probably want to line this show up with the premiere of Men in Kilts. That’s a way to try and convince subscribers to stick around a little bit longer, especially since one show somewhat bleeds into the next.

The craziest part of this whole exchange is the oh-so-simple fact that we’ve got this new episode of the Starz drama next week, somewhat on an island, and then we are stuck waiting an extremely long period of time for whatever is going to be coming up on the other side of it. There is no return date as of yet for the second part of season 7. While we hope that we’ll be seeing it at some point when we get around to January or February, it’s really up to Starz and we certainly think they could be patient when it comes to how they want to go about revealing it.

