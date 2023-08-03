Cruel Summer season 3 renewal: How long could we wait?

How long are we going to be waiting to see a Cruel Summer season 3 renewal over at Freeform? Make no mistake that we want it. Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting for a long time in order to get the show back on the air.

First and foremost, we should note that the odds feel fairly high that we are going to be getting another chapter of the drama series at some point. The latest chapter performed very well at the cable network and as far as we can tell, the bulk of people out there really did seem to enjoy it. The question now just becomes when there will be a renewal confirmed, and it is hard to have an altogether specific timeline on that.

After all, it is important to remember the following first and foremost: Cruel Summer is an anthology where each season is a different thing. Because of that, you really do need to know what the story is for the next chapter before you go ahead and order more. That’s hard to do during the WGA strike.

Now, there is some potentially good news when it comes to this strike, at least if you believe that parties involved are going to be able to work out a deal starting on Friday. We are not holding our breath, at least for the time being. Instead, we tend to think that we’re going to be waiting for at least a little while longer.

At least when the strike is over, there’s a chance to think more about the story ahead, and we are optimistic that the right idea will surface in time. Since this show IS so successful, it really can’t be rushed. You need to just figure out the right time in order to make it happen.

