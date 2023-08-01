Cruel Summer season 3: EP on future possibilities

Following the events of the season 2 finale, it makes sense to want to know more about Cruel Summer season 3. Why wouldn’t you want that? This show has proved to be a pretty fantastic summer mystery, but why not keep that going?

Of course, one of the big issues with this for now is that this is an anthology — each season is something different. With that in mind, from the get-go you know that we need an entirely new story. Because we are three months into the WGA strike, there’s been no real way for anyone to discuss possible stories.

Speaking to TVLine on if there were any ideas discussed proper to the strike, here is what showrunner Elle Triedman had to say:

At this point, it’s too early to say what’s in store for that. I’ve just been focused on the incredible season we’ve had, and I’m so thrilled that the viewers are enjoying the ride and that they’ll get all of the answers to all of the questions that they had.

So, with that, know there probably won’t be news on any of this for a good while and in the end, that’s okay! It’s fine to be left wondering things here and there. We probably won’t hear about a renewal until a stretch of time after the strike is resolved, so it could be 2024 before something is announced. We do think that when the dust settles, though, we 100% are going to see more Cruel Summer and all things considered, it would be pretty weird if we didn’t. The show was incredibly popular for Freeform all summer long! This is also a network that is losing Grown-ish and they don’t necessarily have a ton of other big hits on their schedule right now.

Related – Get some other discussions right now on the Cruel Summer season 2 finale and what happened

What do you want to see across a potential Cruel Summer season 3 at this point?

When do you think we’ll see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







