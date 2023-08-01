Cruel Summer season 2 finale reveal: Who killed Luke?

As we prepared for the Cruel Summer season 2 finale tonight on Freeform, one question was 100% on our mind: Who killed Luke? Secondarily, why?

We knew that entering this final chapter, the intention was for us to be delivered something in the way of answers. Given that this show is an anthology, the idea here is that you get a chance to see a different story every single time the show comes back. That means, of course, that answers are pretty imperative this go-around.

There were a handful of suspects entering the finale, whether it be (of course) Megan, Isabella, or someone in Luke’s family. We know that it’s easy to rule out the two leading ladies of Cruel Summer this season, mostly because the producers wouldn’t possibly turn them into murderers … right? Well, this is where things do start to get a little bit complicated. Isn’t this the sort of show that would pull a crazy reverse-twist and have the murderer be right in plain sight?

We’re just pontificating at the moment, so we really should just go ahead and get to some of the larger answers now.

So, what happened?

Be sure to refresh this article throughout for more updates.

