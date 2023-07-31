Cruel Summer season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Freeform?

Following the season 2 finale tonight on Freeform, is there going to be a Cruel Summer season 3 renewal? Is there a lot to look forward to here?

Well, there are of course a number of different things that we could get into here, but let’s start off with the following: It feels like there is a really good chance that you will be able to see more of the show down the road. The ratings have been solid, and you can argue that this is the best franchise that Freeform has at the time of this writing.

Of course, a big thing to remember here, though, is that even if the event that Cruel Summer comes back, it is not going to be the same show that it once was. The idea here is for this to remain an anthology, meaning that each season is going to be very much its own story with unique characters. We don’t think that they will deviate from this given that it is a really compelling way to keep things going. You can bring in new viewers every single time!

One thing that we’re curious about already with a potential season 3 is quite simple: The time period. When is it going to be set? We’d love to get it back at some point in the summer of 2024, but that’s unlikely given that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA remain on strike. There was a long wait between season 1 and season 2, and we could be facing something similar here. Remember that even once the strikes are over, you need a new idea and beyond that, you have to figure out the cast.

In theory, could some of the major players from season 2 come back as new characters moving forward? It is certainly possible! However, we’re not going to sit here and say that this is anywhere close to a sure thing.

