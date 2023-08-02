Dancing with the Stars 32: Is there a holdup for other castings?

The premiere of Dancing with the Stars 32 is more than likely going to premiere next month on ABC … so where are the other castings? If you are feeling just the least bit confused, we will say that we understand on at least one level.

After all, why aren’t the producers coming out with some more names? Well, the answer here is a little bit complicated, and there are a couple of angles to look at.

1. They actually revealed Ariana Madix super-early – Typically, this show does not announce people in their cast months in advance in the way they did there. However, we think it was intentional to try to get attention in the midst of the Scandoval situation. It by and large worked, but now they all have to keep people engaged leading up to the premiere.

2. The SAG-AFTRA strike – Note that technically, actors could compete on Dancing with the Stars since the show itself does not fall under the same contract as scripted entities. However, that’s not something a lot of people may be interested in doing from an optics point of view. The show may take their time to see what happens with the rest of the strike (if possible) before making their choices, especially since they at least still have a month and a half.

We do think that there are going to be some interesting casting choices for this season of Dancing with the Stars … or at the very least, ones that are not that different from what we have seen in the past. We tend to think an official cast reveal is either going to come at the end of this month or early August — we’ll just have to wait and see.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

