Dancing with the Stars 32 cast: Where are the announcements?

We already know that Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules is on Dancing with the Stars season 32 … but where is everyone else? While the Madix casting was revealed a little earlier than we would have ever guessed, we still expect a slow stream of other castings or even rumors in the days and weeks that follow.

So what is happening behind the scenes at the ballroom competition? Well, we are sure that some other names are being considered in some form, but this situation remains a little bit complicated. After all, the SAG-AFTRA strike in particular has a role to play here.

For those out there who are not familiar at present, people within the aforementioned union can actually be a part of Dancing with the Stars, which is a good thing given that Alfonso Ribeiro and several other on-screen personalities are certainly a part of it. Variety shows like this are covered under a separate agreement but even still, the strike complicates things for prospective contestants. Even if you are allowed to take part in a show like this, you may feel like the optics of it aren’t exactly great. With that, producers may be monitoring the strike situation before they reveal more cast members.

Let’s put it this way — if the strike does end next month, they may have people available to them that would not be if they finalized or announced the season 32 cast now. There’s just still room for a lot of flux here. Even in a standard season of the show, though, we’re still a little too early for a full cast reveal.

Ironically, we are talking so much about Dancing with the Stars at present and there is no confirmed premiere date yet. We just know that it will most likely be mid-to-late September and after a year at Disney+ exclusively, the show is heading back to ABC to assist during another strike — one involving writers.

