Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 8/2?

Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Now that we are in the month of August, there may be more excitement! Unfortunately, the truth here remains that excitement does not necessarily mean that we’re going to be able to see new episodes at any point in the near future.

As a matter of fact, this is where we do have to come in and share the news that is certainly going to bum a lot of people out. There is no new episode of any of these shows tonight and beyond that, there is no clarity as to when any of them are going to be back. We’d love for it to be this year, but the network has basically come out and said already that this is not going to happen. We will have to stay tuned up at least early 2024 to see what lies ahead.

So when in 2024? That is almost totally dependent at this point on one single thing: Where things stand when it comes to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. There is no clear resolution to any of them at the moment, and we do hope that this is something that could change in the near future. At the end of the day, a lot of it is going to depend almost entirely on whether or not there is an eagerness from the studios, networks, and streaming services to get a deal done. The writers and actors just need to be paid fairly!

For the time being, we at least know that the enthusiasm is there for a lot of One Chicago fans to see these shows back, at least under the right circumstances. We do tend to think that the bulk of viewership at the moment is firmly on the side of the actors and writers.

