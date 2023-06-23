Chicago Fire season 12 spoilers: Will Mouch survive? Star says…

We don’t think that it is much of a shock at this point that we are waiting a long time to see Chicago Fire season 12 premiere. Just look at where things currently stand! We are more than fifty days into the writers’ strike and at this point, we are expecting NBC to release an updated fall schedule soon with fewer scripted favorites on it.

We’d love to say that we are fairly optimistic that we will see the networks and streaming services step up to the plate and may the writers soon, but how can you say anything with confidence at present? We don’t think that it is all that easy.

Beyond just waiting for the strike to be over, there are some big cliffhangers with Chicago Fire that need to be resolved here. Think about Casey proposing to Brett, whether we are going to see Taylor Kinney back for the premiere, or what’s going to happen to Mouch.

On the subject of latter character (played by Christian Stolte), we can at least say this: Co-star David Eigenberg does not want to lose him. Speaking on the subject to TVLine, here is what the longtime series regular had to say:

“I don’t know what they’re going to do, but I don’t want to lose Christian because it’d be a huge hole in my life … There’s a lot of love on our show. When we come back from the strike, we’ll be in our 12th season. We’ve been together a lot. When you look at pictures of us from 12 years ago, we were a lot younger … We’ve been through stuff. We’ve been through a lot on our show.”

“I’ve watched Christian become a grandfather. Christian is one of the funniest guys on the show. He’s a real sourpuss, but, man, is he funny. We laugh a lot every day. I don’t want to lose anybody on the show. We’ve got a great group. We don’t have any jerks.”

We want to be cautiously optimistic that Mouch will survive, mostly because the writers don’t have to kill anyone else to remind us that this job is dangerous. Our only fear is that Mouch’s death could be tied to budget cuts, given that this is happening with a ton of shows out there right now.

