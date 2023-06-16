Chicago Fire season 12: Premiere date adjustment soon?

Is there a chance that there will be some sort of Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date adjustment in the future? Well, there is a case to be made for it.

To be specific, we are already starting to hear some discussion about CBS releasing an updated fall schedule, one that will most likely push back some of the network’s scripted lineup. The writers’ strike, after all, is now a month and a half in, and the longer it lasts, the more likely it becomes that most typical fall programming will not be available until at least mid-to-late fall, if not longer.

With this in mind, don’t be shocked if NBC follows suit, and that would mean some adjustments for Chicago Fire, the rest of this franchise, and also the Law & Order shows at the same time.

At this point, the biggest thing that you can hope for is that if the network does issue a revise schedule, they do so sooner rather than later. After all, we tend to think they need it for advertising purposes, but it also benefits the writers. We do think this is the sort of thing that will apply some more public pressure in order to ensure the powers that be really do the right thing here, which is to make sure that the writers get what they deserve.

Will the new season be worth the wait?

Well, we tend to hope so! This is a hard period of time right now given the utter lack of scoop, but we tend to think the premiere will address Mouch’s fate and beyond just that, also give us at least some sort of update on Severide’s future. We know that Stella was heading off to get him at the end of the season 11 finale…

