Chicago Fire season 12: What the premiere needs to address

Chicago Fire season 12 is coming to NBC eventually and while we wait for more details, why not dive further into the story?

At this point, it does feel pretty clear that the firefighter drama has left open a number of threads that they can choose to address in a number of ways. Take, for example, what exactly happened to Mouth — is he still alive? If there is one question that has to be addressed almost right away, this is it! So long as this thread remains dangling out there, it will be honestly hard to focus on a lot of other stuff.

As for some of the other stuff that we do expect to be included in the premiere at some point, we do think you have to address the Taylor Kinney situation somehow. You can either show him in the flesh, indicate that he will be back soon, or make it clear that he’s gone for good. We don’t think it will be the latter, given that there has been no information suggesting that the longtime series regular is leaving; no matter what, though, we don’t think anyone can be left in suspense too much long.

Beyond these two things, though, we do think that the writers for Chicago Fire do have a lot of material that they can work with and some fun directions they can take the story. We’re sure we will see the other side of that Casey, Brett proposal, and that means one of two things here: Either Jesse Spencer is back for the first episode, or we have some sort of time jump where we learn truth that what Brett wants out of her future. If she does get engaged to Casey, we do think that the two are going to need to figure out whether they want to live in Chicago or somewhere else long-term.

There is no firm premiere date yet for Chicago Fire season 12 — let’s just hope that the writers’ strike is resolved soon and as a result of that, a little bit more info can surface.

