Chicago Fire season 12: Will it be final one on NBC?

Are we ready to see Chicago Fire season 12 over on NBC? We certainly have a lot of reasons to be excited to see it!

Of course, with this being said, we’re also coming into this with some sort of keen awareness that this could be a really long wait. Sure, we know that the firefighter drama is currently on the fall schedule, but all of this could change because of the writers’ strike. We’re going to need to be flexible to a certain extent when it comes to all of this, and there really is no mistaking that.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s get into the next, all-important subject: Should this be the final season over on NBC? How concerned should you be over that?

Well, we tend to think that there are going to be concerns at any point that you are entering the final season of a given show. After all, Chicago Fire has been on for a long time now, and we know that series tend to get more progressively expensive as time goes on. We also can’t ignore the oh-so-simple fact that NBC could potentially lose the entire 10:00 p.m. timeslot down the road, and that could lead to some shows being bumped or switched around.

With all of this in mind, we can’t say with 100% confidence that Chicago Fire season 12 is going to be the final one at NBC. However, at the same time we’d be surprised if we’re winding things down at Firehouse 51. Dick Wolf shows traditionally are kept at a solid budget, and of course, we think that fans would be really upset if this show were to end at any point in the relatively near future.

For now, let’s hope that the writers get the deal they’re asking for and everyone can be back to work in the relatively near future.

