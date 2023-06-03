Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date: Will we learn it in June?

Are we on the cusp of learning the Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date over at NBC? There’s no denying that this would be a really nice bit of information to learn about! As for whether or not we’re going to get it … well, let’s just say that this is an entirely different story.

There is no denying that typically, June is when we start to get news about premiere dates and a lot of other information concerning fall TV shows. However, let’s just say that we’re a little more pessimistic this go-around. As for the reasons why, they have to do almost certainly with the writers’ strike, which is very much still ongoing and there is no clear end in sight. We’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that we’re going to see resolution over the next few weeks, and that could mean that the firefighter drama, plus a handful of other scripted shows across the board on network TV, are going to be delayed.

Given that NBC doesn’t even know at the moment when they are going to bring Chicago Fire back on the air, it is fair to say that there will be no announcement this month. There’s a chance that changes in July if the strike is resolved soon, but we are probably looking at a late October or November start here. We have reached the part of the schedule now where almost everything is going to be pushed back a little bit, and we’d say to expect that.

If there’s any good news we’re hoping for in July, it is the end of the strike and that the writers are getting paid their fair share. We’d love a little bit more than that but for now, all of it feels a little too optimistic.

Just know this: Season 12 should be spectacular. Of course, most of our attention right now is focused in on 1) if Severide comes back and 2) what’s going to happen to Mouch.

