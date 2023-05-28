Chicago Fire season 12: Is Taylor Kinney returning?

As we prepare to see Chicago Fire season 12 on NBC, should we also expect a chance to see Taylor Kinney back as Severide.

We know that entering this new season, there are going to be all sorts of questions, including when this show will actually be back as the writers’ strike slows down production. Kinney was away on personal leave for the latter part of season 11, but there was never any discussion that his exit would be a personal one. Based on the end of the finale, we are seemingly going to be seeing Stella track him down.

Our hope is that over the next few months, we’ll get a little bit more confirmation as to whether or not Taylor will be back for the premiere. Because of the strike we didn’t get some customary showrunner interviews at the end of season 11, and that is where we probably would have gotten a little more clarity on this.

It goes without saying, but obviously we want to see Kelly back around. Beyond just that, we already have a story on Chicago PD about a character being away and being out of communication with their spouse. We don’t necessarily need to see the same exact thing here, and as long as Taylor is ready to return, we don’t think that the producers will make us wait too long in order to see him.

While we wait for answers here, we know that Chicago Fire has some other big cliffhangers, as well. Just remember here that we’ve got the question about Brett and Casey potentially getting engaged; then, you also have to wonder about whether or not Mouch is going to die. We obviously hope that he is going to be okay, but this show does have a tendency to kill off important characters in finales and premieres. We’re not over what happened to Otis, and we’re not sure that we ever will be.

Do you want to see Taylor Kinney appear moving into Chicago Fire season 12?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned for even more great updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







