Only Murders in the Building season 4: Still filming?

How far along is Only Murders in the Building season 4 production? We know that the series is coming back to Hulu in August … so does that mean they are done?

Well, for now, let’s just go ahead and say that there is at least some work that the powers-that-be have to do in order to get things wrapped up. In a new post on her Instagram Stories, Selena Gomez confirmed that she is back on set after spending a little time over at Cannes. This charts with comments from Steve Martin at the start of the month that they are about halfway through work on the latest batch of episodes.

For the time being, it is our hope that production will be done by some point in July, and that should enable the crew to have the time necessary to edit the episodes together.

If there is one way to describe the upcoming Only Murders in the Building chapter, it is “star-studded.” You’ve got in here the likes of Molly Shannon, Melissa McCarthy, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Eva Longoria, and a number of other familiar faces. You also have the return of Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki, who we know already is the murder victim heading into this batch of episodes. Our hope at the moment is that we’re going to see some awesome stuff over the course of the season as we explore the truth about Charles’ longtime stunt double. To date on the show, she’s been treated as mostly a joke. However, we recognize that the truth here is so much more complicated than that.

Also in this season, there could be a movie based on the trio in the works … brace for that now.

