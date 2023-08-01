Loki season 2 trailer record may give Disney+ optimism

Is there finally a reason for more hope when it comes to the future of Marvel at Disney+, and is it all courtesy of the latest Loki season 2 trailer? Well, let’s just say that some of early numbers look promising.

Before we get further into those, though, let’s recap what has happened to the greater MCU over the past year or so. Secret Invasion last week was considered a pretty monumental disappointment, and the latest Ant-Man and the Wasp film also failed to build up a lot of moment. She-Hulk was incredibly divisive, and while the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie did big numbers, it is more of an outlier than the present-day reality of this company. You can argue that the future of these movies and TV shows is in greater jeopardy than it has been ever since the launch of the first Iron Man.

Now, let’s share some of the good news. According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the trailer for the Tom Hiddleston series has already amassed more than 80 million viewers, making it the fastest Disney+ Marvel show to hit that milestone.

We do think that this show is aided by a couple of different things. First and foremost, remember here that Loki is already an established character with a role both in various movies and TV shows. With that, there is already an audience pretty darn eager to see him and check out his story. Also, don’t forget that there’s been a lot of hype about this show being especially connected to much of the future of the universe at large.

For now, Disney can at least celebrate that the interest is here for season 2. We just have to see if it proves worth the wait.

