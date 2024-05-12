Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 5/12?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? It goes without saying, but of course we want more of the Western! It also feels like over the course of the past couple of weeks, it does feel like there has been a little more news out there on the show’s future.

So, what is the bad news here? None of it has been about a premiere date, and you will have to wait for a little while longer to get confirmation on that subject. There is no new episode tonight, and nor is there going to be one for a good while. We know that the series is going to be coming back in November, but we could be months away from getting any further specifics on that.

Now with this being said, there is a chance that at least a small spattering of details will start to trickle in, and for one particular reason: Production is starting soon! A lot of indications are that cameras will be rolling this month, and we hope that when that happens, there will be confirmation on a few other things as well. Take, for starters, the episode count. Originally season 5 was only going to have 14 episodes, but that may be extended now that this is the final season.

Also, what’s going to happen to John Dutton? Beyond just that, is there going to be a way in which this season sets up the next chapter in the universe? For now, Taylor Sheridan clearly has his work cut out for him and yet, we are optimistic that one way or another, we are going to see him find a way to pull a lot of this off.

