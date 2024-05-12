American Idol 22 spoilers: Disney, Emmy Russell, & Jack Blocker

On tonight’s American Idol 22 episode, you are going to see all of the top five contestants perform songs that are tied to Disney.

Are these all iconic Disney songs? Well, not necessarily. Half of them are songs that are exclusively well-known for some of these movies. Meanwhile, the other half are songs that are featured in Disney movies, but also known for some other places, as well.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get into it!

Abi Carter – She has quite possibly the most iconic song of the entire night in “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. Meanwhile, she will also be singing Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” which was featured in Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

Emmy Russell – She is performing “Carried Me with You” by Brandi Carlile, one of the more recent songs on the list since it was in Onward. Meanwhile, she’s doing the completely overdone singing-show number “The Climb,” first featured in Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Jack Blocker – He is one of the favorites to win, and he has “Nobody’s Fool” from Cars 2 (sung by Brad Paisley) alongside the David Bowie classic “Space Oddity,” featured in last year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Triston Harper – First, you have “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog, which is going to be getting a lot of headlines thanks to Disney World these days. From there, you’ve also got a cover of the Cars classic “Life is a Highway.”

Will Moseley – First of all, you have Chris Stapleton’s “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy,” featured in Toy Story 4. Meanwhile, we’ve also got “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf, which we honestly had no idea was in a Disney movie — but it was in D3: The Mighty Ducks.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Idol now, including some recent eliminations

What do you most want to see moving into tonight’s American Idol 22 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







