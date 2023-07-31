Loki season 2 trailer: Is the God of Mischief falling apart?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Loki season 2 on Disney+ in October, why not rejoice the release of a new trailer?

After all, there is clearly a lot to look forward to here when it comes to the God of Mischief, but where do we actually start things off here? Well, a big part of it is by noting that Tom Hiddleston’s character actually seems to be falling apart, and it doesn’t seem like there’s all that much Mobius can actually do in order to help. The events here pick up not too far seemingly after the end of season 1, but there is still time for some new people to be thrown into the mix. Take Ke Huy Quan, who seems to have a really fun role!

You can watch the new trailer in full over at the link here, and the first reaction we really have to all of this is simple: Joy. The imagination still seems to be there and honestly, whimsy is something that the MCU needs right now. While we were higher on parts of Secret Invasion than others, we do think that by and large the show had some major creative missteps and didn’t actually advance a lot of stuff forward in a way people wanted. We tend to think that Loki is going to be really important to the future of the entire universe based on the fact that a Kang variant has already been involved here, and Kang in general seems to be a Big Bad for one of the later parts of this world.

Just go ahead and brace yourself for some surprises this time around — but also potential to have a good time. The fact that we’re already getting a trailer at the end of July does make us a little bit more excited to see just about everything else coming down the road.

(Photo: Disney+.)

