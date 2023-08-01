The Bachelorette fantasy suite spoilers: Who is coming back?

Next week on The Bachelorette, you are going to see Charity Lawson and the final three have their fantasy suite dates. Yet, is something crazy going to happen? Is there a chance that a surprise guest is going to enter the mix here?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: We do believe that there is a legitimately good shot that Charity’s jaw will hit the floor, and that could be tied to whoever she sees in the midst of everything in Fiji.

Now, we should go ahead and note that the producers, at least for now, have not confirmed anything. the same goes for ABC. However, at the same time doesn’t it feel fairly obvious that this is Aaron B?

