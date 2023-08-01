As we moved into Stars on Mars season 1 episode 8 on Fox, we had a pretty clear feeling that Andy Richter was in trouble. After all, Cat Cora was the new Base Commander, and we know that he really ticked her off with his decisions last week. Those could have led to her elimination, where it not for Ronda Rousey leaving on her own accord.

So did he get himself in further danger during the mission? In a word yes, as he struggled to communicate with both Cat and Lance Armstrong during the mission. Then again, the same could be said for Marshawn Lynch. This was about as close a mission as we’ve seen all season, as they were only successful by about nine seconds. Granted, it was also pretty tough all things considered. You had to basically lead everyone around out there despite them not being able to see!

The bottom three at the end of the episode were Andy alongside Adam Rippon and Paul Pierce and from our vantage point, this appeared pretty obvious. After all, what did the other two guys really do wrong? Andy was probably too chatty for his own good! However, at the same time he’s also a source of good humor and energy. That was really the biggest reason to save him.

Apparently, that actually wasn’t enough at the end of the day. The group seemed inclined to keep Andy mostly because they enjoyed having him around, but he was still eliminated. Paul didn’t do a whole lot out in the field, but he also hasn’t shown himself to be a liability either.

In the end, Andy regretted not voting for Porsha to be Race Commander, mostly because of the fact that this could have saved him at the end of the day.

