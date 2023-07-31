Stars on Mars season 1 episode 9 spoilers: An intruder arrives!

Next week on Fox you are going to see Stars on Mars season 1 episode 9 and with that, we are another week closer to the finale. We recognize that this is going to be when the competition heats up like never before! There will be gameplay, drama, and a whole lot more over the course of this hour, and we certainly hope that some people really start to see the finish line.

(If you recall, one of our biggest criticisms so far is that the actually strategy has been a little bit light. This does feel like a good chance in order to change that.)

Want to get a few more details now on what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the Stars on Mars season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

It’s Day 14 of the Mars social experiment, and the 8 remaining celebronauts have discovered they are not alone on Mars. The hab’s radar system has detected an unfamiliar signal inside the habitat; someone or something is co-existing with the crewmates and could threaten their survival if they don’t act fast. If the celebronauts can’t prove their home is safe, they will need to abandon the hab. This mission tests the contestants adaptability and will earn them another mission patch in the all-new “We Are Not Alone” episode of Stars on Mars airing Monday, August 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SMA-109) (TV-14 L)

Is there a real favorite at this point?

We’re not sure if we can say that, but we do think that many of the original contestants will try to stick together. Meanwhile, we wouldn’t be shocked of Porsha Williams, Adam Rippon, and Ariel Winter all manage to make it far — but that’s of course depending on what actually happens tonight. (We’ve learned that there is a certain element of unpredictability when it comes to how certain people leave Mars.)

