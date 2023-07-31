Cruel Summer season 2 episode 10 (finale): Steve vs. Isabella

In just a matter of hours, you are going to see the Cruel Summer season 2 finale air — air you ready for what’s coming up?

If there is one word that we would use to describe this particular story, it is this: “Intense.” Also, shocking. We tend to think that there is going to be a lot of drama as we get closer and closer to what happened to Luke Chambers, and we know already that there are a lot of surprises that could end up coming along as a result of that.

So where should we kick off here? Well, it begins by noting that Megan and Isabella have a number of people who are not only against them, but also try to find a way to force the two of them apart. That includes Steve, who is the subject of this new preview.

If you head over to the link here, you can see some of what we’re talking about as this guy seems intent on warning Megan about Isabella’s friends; or, to be specific, how things tend to happen to a lot of them. This feels pretty darn manipulative, no? Well, we do certainly think that this is another (rather cold) reminder of the sort of person Steve is, and also what he is trying to pull as we close in on the endgame.

In general, we still want to hope that some characters can make their way out of the chaos of this show and be okay, but is that just being overly optimistic? Maybe. We know that this is a really dark show where a lot of dark things happen. We have to be prepared for almost anything, including a number of possibilities that we’d rather not think about or admit right now

