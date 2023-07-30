Cruel Summer season 2 finale: Is there any hope for happy ending?

We know that in some ways, the idea of getting a happy ending following the end of the Cruel Summer season 2 finale is hilarious. This is not a happy show!

Yet, the problem here is that “happy” may not be the right word. There is, at the very least, a chance for peace for a lot of these characters after all they go through on this show, and we do think that there’s a chance that this gets explored in some shape or form. Maybe Megan and Isabella could move forward and have something resembling normalcy on the other side of this. That is, of course, assuming that neither one of them actually killed Luke, which we know is a pretty big ask at the moment since nothing is anywhere close to confirmed there.

Despite the show’s dark themes and difficult moments, we do still think that there are some other themes that the writers are trying to explore here. Think in terms of friendship, and how many can at times struggle with difficult circumstances and a world that is almost constantly swirling around you. There are a lot of reasons why everything has fallen apart for these main characters, whether it be trust issues, Isabella’s past, romantic subplots, or Luke’s family.

We don’t anticipate that the finale is going to wrap up in some neat little bow where everyone can step away from this feeling relieves and smiling from ear to ear. That feels like too far-fetched a notion to ever believe. However, we do think there’s a chance that we will be able to see some people content with the whole journey. That is all we ask for.

With that being said, we do contend that it would be nice to get a season 3 here at the same exact time…

