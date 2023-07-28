Cruel Summer season 2 episode 10 (finale): The search for Luke

Are you ready for the Cruel Summer season 2 finale to be here on Freeform? Well, let’s just say this: We both are and we aren’t. It will be great to have some answers on the show’s central mysteries, especially when it comes to what really happened with Luke. However, that does also mean that our time with these characters is done.

Is there a chance that we’re going to see a season 3 renewal for the show? Sure but if that happens, it’s clear at this point that the story will revolve around a different set of characters. We’re in a spot right now where we have to prepare for the end, as painful as that notion is at this given point in time.

Also, within the story itself there could be plenty of painful revelations, as well. The folks at the cable network have revealed yet another sneak preview for what’s coming (watch here), and it features none other than Megan and Isabella hunting down Luke. Where did he go? They speculate that it may have something to do with the tape, and you can certainly see the concern that each of them have. It may be due to their own history for him, but also the sort of repercussions that could come from the character being gone entirely.

We know that in the latter timeline of the show, said repercussions have already been felt. Also, we are at a point there where you do have to wonder whether or not these characters are going to have something that even amounts to either a normal future or a healthy friendship ever again.

No matter what transpires at the very end of the story, let’s just say that we’re ready for our jaw to hit the ground. Such is the way with Cruel Summer, especially after what has been set up.

