Cruel Summer season 2 episode 10 (finale) sneak peek: Friends?

In just a handful of days you are going to see Cruel Summer season 2 episode 10 — otherwise known as the dramatic, all-important finale. There is going to be a lot of great stuff that you see here from start to finish, but also some jaw-droppers.

For most of the series, we know that this has been the story of Megan and Isabella, two people who see their friendship crash and burn over a year’s time, and for a wide array of reasons. Think in terms of what happened with Luke, major secrets, and a wide array of other factors that are not even necessarily clear at the moment.

Is there a way for them to go back to what they once were? That seems to be the subject of a new sneak peek leading into the finale (watch here). In this, you can hear Isabella say to Megan that she would love nothing more than to be able to have some sort of do-over. However, Megan doesn’t seem all that interested. She thinks that Isabella is speaking about this friendship as though it was some magical thing when from her vantage point, it wasn’t. It feels, just based on the information that we have here, that everything is a little too far gone for it to be repaired.

With that being said, we’re not so sure. There is no doubt a lot of tragedy in this story, but we honestly aren’t that confident that the friendship is really over. Who knows what could happen after some answers start to come in? Beyond just that, isn’t there also a good chance that we jump forward in time again? Given how much the show has played around with this already, anything is possible.

One way or another, we do expect resolution. If there is a season 3, it isn’t going to focus on this particular story.

