Cruel Summer season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The truth

Next week on Freeform, the big moment is going to arrive — Cruel Summer season 2 episode 10 is the emotional finale. You’ve been waiting a long time to get to this point, so is it actually going to deliver?

Well, at this point, we imagine that the writers are planning to give us a good sense of what’s ahead for all of these different characters, whether it be Isabella or Megan. Also, we need the full picture as to what happened to Luke in the past, given that this is far from clear at the moment.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Cruel Summer season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

As timelines collide, friendships implode, new evidence emerges and the shocking truth is revealed … in more ways than one.

Now, we just have to wait and see how these surprises are all delivered! As a quick reminder, Cruel Summer is just like season 1 in that there was a planned beginning, middle, and end from the start. This show does not work in the event that it has some indefinite run, so it really has to be done this way. If there is a season 3, that is an opportunity to explore something different!

So will the ending be something that no one sees coming? That’s possible, but we would honestly also still say that this really should not be the focus. Instead of worry about that, we tend to think that it’s more prudent that we end up getting a finale that actually just makes sense for the story that has been told this whole time. If that happens, we are pretty confident that we will be pretty satisfied with the end result.

