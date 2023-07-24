Cruel Summer season 3: Why renewal may take some time

Given that we are two episodes away from Cruel Summer season 2 coming to a close, what better time is there to discuss a season 3? We know that one could be potentially coming, but odds are, you will have to wait a long time for a formal announcement.

What’s the reason for that? Well, Cruel Summer is not like Good Trouble, Grown-ish, or any other show that Freeform has. It is an anthology, which means that every season requires its own idea. We’re not sure that they will want to make any sort of decision on the future, even if the ratings for season 2 are pretty great, until they hear what that idea is.

Well, herein lies the big problem: There is no way for them to hear another idea during the writers’ strike. That has been going on since the start of May, and it has been fundamentally impossible for anyone to pitch another story in that time. Once this strike is over, maybe this is a problem that can be revisited. Unfortunately, we could remain in stasis for a number of weeks and months ahead. We’d prefer it to be tied together earlier, but how can we guarantee that? All we know is that the writers and actors across this industry 100% deserve a fair salary and a chance for advancement.

Anyway, if or when we get a Cruel Summer season 3, we are sure that some of the same tenets from the first two seasons will apply. Don’t be shocked if there is another real push here at nostalgia, and setting the show at a time in which everything was familiar and yet different. In 2000, for example, we had a more primitive internet, plus hardly the tech innovations with cell phones and social media that we have right now. Seeing how people live in this environment is a part of what makes things interesting.

