Cruel Summer season 2 episode 9 video: Jeff confronts Luke

Are we going to get some answers as to who killed Luke on Cruel Summer season 2 episode 9? For now, it is probably too early for that to happen. However, at the same exact time we do think that there’s a chance that we’re going to get more context into who Luke was prior to his death, and also some hard truths about himself that he has to face.

In general, it does appear as though self-reflection is going to be one of the biggest things that Luke is facing within this upcoming story, and a new sneak peek gives you a good sense of it.

If you head over to this link, you can see a scene where Jeff calls Luke out with a pretty brutal but honest take: He’s just as bad as anyone else in his family, if not worse. Why? He puts on this front, pretending to be a “good guy” when in reality, he is not. He hurts a lot of people this way who assume him to be a certain way. This is a harsh realization, but does Luke want to change it? If so, he needs to actually hear it from someone.

Of course, what complicates all of this is knowing that technically, Luke doesn’t live long enough for us to see how much he could change. Did he cross the line too far, or learn something that he shouldn’t? We think of episode 9 as an emotional stepping stone into the Cruel Summer finale, which is where the hammer is going to drop and everything will be revealed.

One of the biggest challenges of a show like this is sticking the landing, especially when there are so many weeks that we’ve been invested already. For now, we’re confident the payoff will be there — after all, this show has managed to match the quality of season 1 in our mind, and that was a tough task on its own.

