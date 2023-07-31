Dark Winds season 2 premiere: What happened to Leaphorn’s son

We don’t think that it is some enormous, jaw-dropping surprise that the Dark Winds season 2 premiere contained some big moments. Yet, what we did not expect was for Joe Leaphorn to learn that there may be something amiss when it comes to his son.

What happened to him? Well, Joe Jr. died in an explosion and presumably, it was an accident … but was it? Is there something further going on here? Well, the implications of the premiere suggest that Joe Jr.’s death may be tied into his father’s new case, and that could create some significant problems as he tries to figure out how to properly investigate.

Just in case you needed some more evidence that things were going to get dark here, just take a look at what Zach McClarnon had to say on the subject to TVLine:

“Joe’s moral code gets challenged quite a bit throughout the season … When he finds evidence about what really happened to his son, he struggles with what justice means, with what revenge means.”

Also, does his own presumed idea of justice end up being the thing that lands him into some hot water? That’s not something that you can rule out. He’s also going to have a hard time navigating this entire situation when you consider that he’s a Native American officer on a reservation, at a time in which society was not always that kind to them.

Our advice to you at the moment

It’s not that hard: Have your handkerchiefs at the ready. This is going to be an emotional season, and we do know already that McClarnon as an actor often excels in these sort of moments. We don’t expect anything different to transpire here over the remaining five episodes. (Yes, this show will continue to have short seasons. That’s not changing.)

