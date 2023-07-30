Dark Winds season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Joe Leaphorn’s challenge

As we prepare for Dark Winds season 2 episode 2 on AMC, one thing is already clear. Joe Leaphorn is dealing with a rather personal case! This time around, it is one that ties to what happened to his son, and that’s going to be something that he wrestles with a lot.

One of the things that this show has done a great job at already is showing us further the frailty of some of these people. Joe may be exceptional at his job, but he does still harbor guilt and complicated emotions. We are going to see a lot of these play out over time, and we have to be prepared for that.

Speaking to TV Insider further on this subject prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, here is what Zach McClarnon had to say on the subject:

I think in Season 2, Joe Leaphorn’s moral code gets challenged a little bit more, and that affects the relationships around him. There are certain lines. Does he cross that line or does he not cross that line in Season 2? Stay tuned. Joe does live with quite a bit of guilt from Season 1 regarding his boy and the fact that he wasn’t able to protect his boy or protect his wife Emma (Deanna Allison). Joe deals with that in Season 2. It’s a complex situation to be in.

We do think that he will also have to lean on some other people close to him, even if at times that is difficult for someone not used to being especially vulnerable. Our hope is that as time progresses, we’ll see more of this play out, especially with Jim Chee. Their dynamic should continue to be worth exploring.

Given that seasons of Dark Winds seasons are pretty short, you can be assured of one thing — the creative team is going to cover a lot of ground and fast. Be prepared for that in advance…

