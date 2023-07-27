Dark Winds season 2 episode 2: The truth behind Leaphorn’s son

What are you going to see moving into Dark Winds season 2 episode 2 on AMC and AMC+? Well, this story is going to be personal — very personal — for Joe Leaphorn. We wondered how the show was going to be able to top what we saw in season 1 and now, that is pretty darn clear.

Within the premiere, we learned that the case Zach McClarnon’s character is working on now has some significant ties to his son’s death. With that, he is going to be more intent than ever to try and find answers. Getting those, of course, is going to be hard when government officials still don’t have proper respect for Native American communities. Also, there is still a killer on the loose. This season appears to be more dangerous than ever, and the relationship between Leaphorn and Chee could develop in a few unexpected ways.

At the end of the first episode on AMC+ today, there was an extended look at the rest of the season. To get a few more details about episode 2 in general, here is what we can say. The title is “Wonders of the Unknown,” and the synopsis below makes it all the clearer what you can expect to see:

Leaphorn explores personal ties to an increasingly mysterious case; Chee is questioned by a reluctant Sgt. Manuelito; the discovery of a body sends Leaphorn and Manuelito in pursuit of a child in danger.

We know that Dark Winds is one of those shows that does not necessarily give you a lot of episodes per season, and there are good and bad things about that. Here’s what we can say insofar as a positive goes — there isn’t a lot of wasted time. Be prepared to see a lot of story told in a short period of time.

