Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 3: Looming threat?

If you think about where things stand in France on Interview with the Vampire right now, there is a reason for Claudia to be happy! She has finally found some other vampires beyond just Louis, and she’s already feeling a sense of camaraderie with them. As for Louis, it seems to be a little bit more complicated.

After all, there is a pretty clear reason for that — a certain history with Lestat. Being a vampire is certainly quite the small world, no? Lestat had a history with the Theatre Des Vampires, and it is hard for Louis and/or Claudia to open up about what happened to him. Granted, it may be harder for one of them to cover things up than the other.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Delainey Hayles (who plays Claudia) indicates that her character may be a little bit better at keeping the secret under wraps than Louis is:

“She’s got it. She knows how to hide her thoughts … She knows how to play it out. She is a grown woman and knows how to do that. I think it’s Louis who she needs to worry about — she’s better at concealing things than him, so in the beginning, she’s not worried about that.”

Do we think that Louis is going to be off spilling the beans about what happened to Lestat? Not necessarily, but he could still give the game away in another form — and absolutely, you do have to watch out for that. So long as no one asks too many direct questions about him, he may end up being fine … but things could be tricky! We’ll have to wait and see what happens with that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

