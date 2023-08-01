The Bachelorette spoilers: Charity Lawson’s overnight dates

We’re not sure that this is going to surprise a lot of people, but Charity Lawson’s overnight dates are coming to The Bachelorette soon. This is a key part of the competition beyond a doubt, but we have also learned over time that this is one of the most emotional parts of it, as well. The feelings are real at this point, and that means that someone is going to be heartbroken.

Also, go ahead and remember this — when you are in love with someone, some of the rules tend to go out the window. It is what has made this part of the competition so unpredictable!

So what can we say about where things are heading into this particular episode? Let’s start off with a reminder that Fiji is the setting for the overnight dates this season, making this the first time all season that The Bachelorette has gone out of the country. What gives there? We tend to think that it’s a budget issue more than anything as networks try to save money here and there.

In addition to the overnight dates, note that there is a lot of other huge stuff coming on The Bachelorette, as well. Remember that this is a show that also looks poised to give us a The Men Tell All special at some point soon, and all of this will eventually set the stage for a pretty epic finale. Then, you have both The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise this fall after a short break.

In other words, go ahead and get yourselves prepared now…

Based on the promo tonight…

It does seem like we’re going to see some surprises, including a few heartbreaking moments. Prepare for that and a WHOLE lot more coming up.

Related – Get more news right away when it comes to The Golden Bachelor!

What do you think we’re going to see on The Bachelorette and the overnight dates?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







