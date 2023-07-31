And Just Like That season 2 episode 8: More Aidan reveals

If you are especially eager to learn more about Aidan and what he’s been up to over the past decade-plus on And Just Like That, we have good news! In addition to showing off more of this relationship in the weeks ahead, you can breathe easy knowing that the writers plan to very much explore some of what’s been going on in his life beyond just this reunion to Carrie Bradshaw.

Is there a lot of important stuff in there? We tend to think so! After all, not everyone out there is eager to revisit the past, especially when said past is messy. Carrie and Aidan have had their fair share of wonderful moments, but there’s also been a lot of drama. They’ve gone through it, and the question now is whether they can get past all of that.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what executive producer Michael Patrick King had to say about how serious these characters are from the get-go, and the uniqueness that exists when it comes to telling this story on TV:

“The tone immediately should be different to people. Carrie is like, ‘I want to go on a date with him.’ Right up front. She’s not downplaying it. She’s like, ‘I said yes to the date. I knew it was Valentine’s Day. I want to have a date with him … Carrie points out in the scene that it’s been 13 years since she’s even seen Aidan. Which is kind of shocking to think about the stuff we’re about to pull off, which is John Corbett, Sarah Jessica in a scene after [13] years of an absence. That never happens, because no one plays a character for 25 years. Sarah Jessica did.”

What is also exciting, at least to us, is that there is still a lot of ambiguity here when it comes to this relationship. While there were some things leaked in advance about season 2 including the return of Samantha, the cards are still super-close to the vest when it comes to whether Carrie and Aidan could be endgame.

In the end, we are just excited to find out!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

